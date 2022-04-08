Religion in our community: Upcoming events

APRIL 9

Shred-A-Thon: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., West Market Street United Methodist Church, in the parking lot of the Early Childhood Center, 312 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. $5 donation per bag/box is requested.

APRIL 10

We Would See Jesus: 4 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Music and reflections for Holy Week. Chancel Choir will be conducted by Alice Ann Johnson and accompanied by Susan Bates, organ; Sarah Womack, violin; and Andrew Baten, cello. Free. Donations accepted to support music ministry. 336-292-3360.

Easter Eggstravaganza: 3-5 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Family event. Register. www.wesleymemorial.org.

130th Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro. 336-272-1166 or http://eugeneshilohbaptistchurch.com.

125th Anniversary: 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. All former Grace Lutheran Day School and Immanuel Lutheran College students are invited to join the congregation for worship and fellowship. 336-272-1174.

Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Palm Sunday: 8:30 a.m. traditional in chapel, 9:45 a.m. contemporary in fellowship hall, 11 a.m. traditional in sanctuary, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Palm Sunday: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Resurrection Egg Hunt for children in pre-K through fifth grades. Concert of Stations of the Cross by Marcel Dupre and John Alexander on the Letourneau organs at 5 p.m.

Palm Sunday Service: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-1651.

APRIL 11

Holy Week Lunch Hour Prayer: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., also April 12-16, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

APRIL 12

Antisemitism and Islamophobia — An Interfaith Conversation: 6-7:30 p.m., Zoom. Naijla Faizi, associate chaplain for Muslim Life at Wake Forest University, and Rabbi Andy Koren, senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel, will join Michael Robinson, NCCJ’s program director, for an interfaith conversation. Register at bit.ly/interfaithtalk2022. 336-272-0359, Ext. 150.

APRIL 13

Lenten Music Series: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Mid-day Lenten Worship: noon, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. An offering will be taken and split between Feeding 5,000 and World Relief. Optional lunch. Make reservation. 336-299-1913.

APRIL 14

Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Worship service of foot/hand washing and stripping of the alter. Also on Facebook Live.

Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Holy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Maundy Thursday Service: 7:30 p.m. in sanctuary, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Maundy Thursday Service: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. This communion service proclaims Jesus’ new commandment to love one another as he has loved us.

Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-1651.

APRIL 15

Good Friday Tenebrae Service: 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Good Friday Service: 7:30 p.m. in sanctuary, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Good Friday Service: noon, Grace Lutheran Church, 1315 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-1174.

Tenebrae Service: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Tenebrae means shadows. During this meditative service, the sanctuary lights are gradually extinguished to symbolize the dark hate of Jesus’ enemies, the flight of the disciples and the trial and passion of Christ. A moment of total darkness is broken by a lighted candle of Easter.

Good Friday Service: noon, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-1651.

APRIL 16

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4504 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-33653.

Holy Saturday Service: 7:30 p.m. in sanctuary, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Great Vigil of Easter: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Service proclaims God’s victory over sin and death through Christ’s resurrection. Begins in the Garden Columbarium and processes into the sanctuary.

APRIL 17

Food Collections: St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Benefits God’s Helping Hands Ministry, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Spartan Open Pantry.

Easter Sunday Services: 9 and 11 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sanctuary and livestream.

Easter Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6015 Frieden Church Road, Gibsonville.

Easter Sunday Service: 7:30 a.m., sunrise service at columbarium; 8:30 a.m., traditional in chapel; 9:45 a.m., contemporary in fellowship hall; 11 a.m., traditional in sanctuary. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204.

Easter Sunday: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Sunrise service, 7 a.m. Service with Chancel Choir, Rejoice! Ensemble and brass quintet, 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed at fpcgreensboro.org. Pre-K through fifth grades, gather on Elm Street Playground with a parent for bells, bubbles and music, 10 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service: 10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St., Greensboro. Festive coffee hour and egg hunt follows worship service. 336-275-1651.

APRIL 23

Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon April 23, Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Annuals, perennials, vegetable seedlings and garden art for sale. Proceeds will fund future earth care committee projects. 336-299-4061.

APRIL 30

Wesley Women Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Rummage and hot dog sale. www.wesleymemorial.org.