Robert Baker's Christmas Gifts for Kids Facebook group

Ever since Asheboro resident Robert Baker’s mother died in early December four years ago, he has honored her memory by working towards a cause his mother had always been passionate about: giving back to others during the holiday season.

That’s why Baker decided after his mother’s death to create the Christmas Gifts for Kids Facebook group to find a family for whom he could sponsor Christmas gifts that year. Since then, the group has expanded to more than 8,000 members and coordinated sponsorships for more than 1,500 children’s Christmas gifts, locally and around the globe, through the group - including 300 this year alone.