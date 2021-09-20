Rockers host two vaccination nights this week

The High Point Rockers will turn your Covid-19 vaccination card into a free ticket for their home games with the Lexington Barnstormers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Truist Point.

Rockers fans need only present their Covid-19 vaccination card at the box office on either night to receive one free outfield box seat ticket to the 7:05 p.m. games. The vaccination card is good for one free ticket and is redeemable only the day of the game.

The Rockers begin their final 12-game homestand on Tuesday, Sept. 21. High Point will host Lexington on Tuesday through Thursday before the West Virginia Power visits Truist Point for a Friday through Sunday series. All weeknight games start at 7:05 and Sunday contests begin at 5:05 p.m.