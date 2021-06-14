Rockers introduce Father’s Day ticket package

The High Point Rockers have introduced a special Father’s Day ticket package - four outfield box seats for $54 for their Father’s Day weekend games against Southern Maryland, Friday-Sunday, June 18-20.

Along with the four outfield box seats, the ticket package includes $20 of Rockers Bucks redeemable at any Truist Point concession stand or the merchandise store, as well as a large High Point Rockers flag. The $54 package is a savings of more than 20 percent off normal ticket prices. Additional tickets can be purchased for $13.50 and includes one outfield box seat and $5 in Rockers Bucks.

This special Father’s Day ticket package is available exclusively on-line at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Rockers Ticket Office and must be purchased in advance of the game. The package is good for either the Friday, June 18th game, the Saturday, June 19th game or the Sunday, June 20th contest.

Rockers fans can start their celebration with Dad by participating in the Father’s Day 5K at Truist Point. The Run/Walk starts at noon and the $40 registration fee includes a swag bag with discount coupons, food and beverages and a ticket to see the Rockers and Blue Crabs at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. There will be a Rockers Dash for children 10 and under as they will run on the warning track in the outfield of Truist Point. A portion of each registration fee for the 5K will go to help cure prostate cancer.