Ronald E. McNair Elementary School gets some help

An Attitude of Gratitude held its 10th annual teachers’ fundraiser event Aug. 10.

The nonprofit adopted the Ronald E. McNair Elementary School in Browns Summit and provided school supplies for its 28 classrooms along with classroom incentives, music items, counselor treats, raffle prizes, light refreshments, live entertainment and more.

The nonprofit began collecting supplies and donations in January of this year in preparation for this outreach.

Supplies were provided by An Attitude of Gratitude team, the Amadi Way staff, K Marie Kare Productions’ clients and friends, Simply Southern Greensboro, Office Depot Burlington, Dollar General — Greensboro, Guilford College United Methodist Church, Greensboro Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson, Greensboro City Councilwoman Goldie Wells and Partnership Village Greensboro.

To help, drop off school supplies between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro or write a check to An Attitude of Gratitude, 1107 Perry St., Greensboro, NC 27403.

For information, call 336-854-6206.

