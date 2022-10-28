 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Matthews United Methodist Church holds fall festival

Saint Matthews United Methodist Church, a member of the Partners in Health and Wholeness Collaborative/N.C. Council of Churches, held a fall festival Oct. 22 at 600 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.

The event featured healthful food preparation demonstrations, healthful Halloween recipes for children, a pumpkin patch, free COVID-19 vaccinations, a foam recycling drop off, gardening tips, an electric car show and more.

The festival was supported by a mini grant received from the collaborative. The theme was “healthful eating” — one of the PHW six areas of focus.

For information, visit www.ncchurches.org/programs/phw.

