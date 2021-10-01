Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards
David Miller, son of Richard and Katherine Miller of Greensboro and a member of Troop 316, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Miller built cubbies at the Lewis Recreation Center for the summer program.
Caldwell Vaughn, son of Chris and Dana Vaughn of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Vaughn built three shelving units and held a food drive for the Grimsley Goods Food Pantry at Grimsley High School.
