Scout Achievements
Eagle Awards

David Miller, son of Richard and Katherine Miller of Greensboro and a member of Troop 316, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Miller built cubbies at the Lewis Recreation Center for the summer program.

* * * *

Caldwell Vaughn, son of Chris and Dana Vaughn of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Vaughn built three shelving units and held a food drive for the Grimsley Goods Food Pantry at Grimsley High School.

Caldwell Vaughn

Vaughn

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with "Scout" in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

