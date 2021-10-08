Scout Achievements

Awards

A Sea Scout Quartermaster Award was recently presented to High Point University student Rachel Johnson of Ship 244 in Cary. Out of 826,000 BSA Scouts, formally called the Boy Scouts of America, only an average of 30 scouts earn this award each year.

The Sea Scout program, for ages 14-20, focuses on long-distance sailing, white water rafting, canoeing, kayaking, motorboating, SCUBA and competitive sailing. The Quartermaster Award is earned after accomplishing an extensive list of requirements, including demonstrating open water navigation skills, piloting multiple types of boats in various weather conditions and showing team leadership skills while in command of boat crews.

Johnson is a Communication Fellows in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. Her major is communication with a concentration in popular culture.

Requirements for the award also include learning maritime history, engine maintenance and weather prediction as well as earning advanced life-saving certifications and Red Cross CPR First Aid AED certification. Awardees must document a minimum of 14 days and nights of small boat cruising as well as complete a significant Quartermaster Project to benefit their local community.

