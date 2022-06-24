Scout Achievements

Scholarships

Landon Hodgin, an Eagle Scout from Troop 600 in Oak Ridge, is a 2022 recipient of one of 65 National Eagle Scout Association scholarships.

NESA scholarships are awarded to Eagle Scouts who have shown active participation in school, Scouting activities and community service, and who demonstrate they understand the fundamentals of service to community, service to Scouting and their character.

Hodgin served in many positions in Troop 600, including senior patrol leader. In addition, he held a leadership position during the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, worked as a counselor at Cherokee Scout Reservation, and served as Chapter Chief of Indian Affairs in the Order of the Arrow.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank in Scouting. Hodgin also earned the highest award in Scouting, the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement.

Hodgin graduated from Caldwell Academy in 2021 and has completed his first year at N.C. State, where he is studying engineering.

For information about Troop 600, visit scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

