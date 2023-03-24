Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont will be unveiling Phase II of the Congdon Adventure Park, located at Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia, on March 28. The official ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m.

Phase II is the low ropes course that will be used by girls of all ages and includes more than 15 new features like the “Spider Web,” “Trust Fall,” “Team Wall” and much more! Phase I of the Adventure Park opened in November 2021 and included a high ropes challenge course with platforms, swings and bridges 35 feet in the air.

The Congdon Adventure Park has been made possible by a generous grant from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. Keyauwee Program Center is one of three camp properties run by GSCP2P and welcomes girls year-round through troop camping and programming, summer overnight and day camps and horse programs run at Circle C Equestrian Center, which is an additional part of the Keyauwee facility.

For information, call 800-672-2148.

Eagle Awards

Spencer Stanislawscyk, son of Richard and Tina Stanislawscyk of Greensboro and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Stanislawscyk led 15 scouts in the construction of a gaga ball pit at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

This summer, Stanislawscyk will participate in an 11-day trek with other Troop 600 Scouts at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Previously, he obtained a Professional Association of Diving certification and spent a week at Florida Sea Base with his fellow Scouts diving off the Florida Keys.

Troop 600 meets every Monday night at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit www.scoutdude.com.

Gold Awards

Leah McCorquodale, daughter of Tyler and Dona McCorquodale of Kernersville and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2419, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, McCorquodale created educational board games to donate to Guilford Elementary School. She wanted to give the students access to fun and engaging materials that were still educational and hopefully give them an extra spark and love for learning.