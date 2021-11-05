Scout Achievements

Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has announced the unveiling of its new high ropes course at Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia.
The new structure, which will officially be called Congdon Adventure Park, will give girls who visit the camp the opportunity to test their physical skills, build their confidence and resilience, and give them an appreciation for the outdoors.
The park was made possible by a grant from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation; the official ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Keyauwee Program Center.
Wilcox and the Congdon Foundation will make remarks at the ribbon cutting.
For information, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
Eagle Awards
Milana Nostrand, daughter of Tatiana Hall of Stokesdale and a founding member of Scouts BSA Troop 219 for girls, has earned her Eagle Award.
For her project, Nostrand surveyed all cemeteries in Oak Ridge and collected information and photographs of the graves of veterans. In partnership with her beneficiary, the Oak Ridge Special Events Committee, she developed an online database that will be used during the planning of a veterans’ memorial at the new Heritage Farm Park. Her database is used currently as a guide for her Troop to place flags at graves in observance of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.
Nostrand’s project was first recognized by Oak Ridge officials at their 2021 Memorial Day ceremony where she was invited to speak about her project and its importance to veterans.
A senior at Northwest Guilford High School, Nostrand plans to attend N.C. State and study biomedical engineering.
For more information about Scouts BSA Troop 219 for girls, visit www.troop219g.com. Troop 219 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.