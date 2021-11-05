Scout Achievements

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has announced the unveiling of its new high ropes course at Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia.

The new structure, which will officially be called Congdon Adventure Park, will give girls who visit the camp the opportunity to test their physical skills, build their confidence and resilience, and give them an appreciation for the outdoors.

The park was made possible by a grant from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation; the official ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at Keyauwee Program Center.

Wilcox and the Congdon Foundation will make remarks at the ribbon cutting.

For information, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Eagle Awards

Milana Nostrand, daughter of Tatiana Hall of Stokesdale and a founding member of Scouts BSA Troop 219 for girls, has earned her Eagle Award.