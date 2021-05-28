 Skip to main content
Scout Achievements
Scout Achievements

Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Liam Shaw, son of William and Jill Shaw of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Shaw planned, installed and landscaped a U.S. flag pole at Greensboro-based Lionheart Academy of the Triad, which serves children on the autism spectrum. Located at the entrance of the academy, the flag pole has pavers around the base for students to assemble and raise and lower the flag. Shaw created a mulched bed around the flag pole and planted juniper and liriope.

Fourteen volunteers spent more than 70 hours on the project. James Tasios made a donation to cover the cost of materials.

For information about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Submit items to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

