Scout Achievements

Achievers

Troop 600 Eagle Scout Landon Hodgin has earned Scouts BSA’s highest recognition for outdoor achievement. A Summerfield resident, he is the first in his troop and among only a small percentage of scouts nationally to receive the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement.

To qualify, Hodgin earned three National Outdoor Achievement Awards, became a Leave No Trace Trainer, certified in wilderness first aid and led outdoor activities.

“One of the most challenging requirements was earning the hiking segment,” said Hodgin, who received National Outdoor Achievement Awards for camping, conservation and hiking. “I had to hike 200 miles on many extended trips.”

After becoming a scout in second grade, Landon completed his Eagle Scout project, a brick paver path adjacent to Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church’s fellowship house, in 2018. He has served in many Troop capacities, including as senior patrol leader and quartermaster. He also has held leadership roles with Order of the Arrow, scouting’s honor society. His scouting highlights have included being an assistant patrol leader for the World Scout Jamboree and serving as a staff member at Cherokee Scout Reservation summer camp. This summer, he went to Philmont Scout Ranch, Scouts BSA’s National High Adventure Base.