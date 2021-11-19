Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards
Deondre Tyrese Bernard, son of Paulette Bernard of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.
Bernard’s project focused on improving the J. T. Hairston Park at Shiloh Baptist Church at 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. He restored the picnic tables and playground equipment, removed low-lying tree branches, pressure washed the basketball court and installed new basketball goal backboards and spread mulch.
Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.
