Scout Achievements

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont’s Board of Directors has named Jennifer L. Wilcox as its new CEO. Wilcox comes to GSCP2P having served most recently as the senior director of national events at Girl Scouts of the USA.

Wilcox will be hosting meet and greets throughout the council starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

A local meeting is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Triad Service Center at 8818 W. Market St. in Colfax.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3rc7v9t.

Eagle Awards

Anton Christopher Martin Jr., the son of Jennifer and Anton C. Martin Sr. and a member of Troop 723, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Martin built three elevated garden planters and created a storage area for flatbed shopping carts for the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.