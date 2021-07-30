 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scout Achievements
0 Comments

Scout Achievements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont’s Board of Directors has named Jennifer L. Wilcox as its new CEO. Wilcox comes to GSCP2P having served most recently as the senior director of national events at Girl Scouts of the USA.

Wilcox will be hosting meet and greets throughout the council starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

A local meeting is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Triad Service Center at 8818 W. Market St. in Colfax.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3rc7v9t.

Eagle Awards

Anton Christopher Martin Jr., the son of Jennifer and Anton C. Martin Sr. and a member of Troop 723, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Martin built three elevated garden planters and created a storage area for flatbed shopping carts for the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

+1 
Jennifer L. Wilcox

Wilcox
+1 
Anton Christopher Martin Jr.

Martin Jr.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health Happenings
Lifestyles

Health Happenings

UNCG is recruiting people for a research study on physical activity and Alzheimer’s disease (PAAD-2).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News