Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Theo Whetstine, son of Aimee and Jeff Whetstine of Greensboro and a member of Troop 149, has earned his Eagle Award.

Whetstine’s Eagle Scout Leadership Project was the construction and installation of 10 bluebird houses to create a bluebird trail at Keeley Park.

Zachary Wells, son of Bryan and Wendy Wells of Greensboro and a member of Troop 368, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Wells completed a nine-square game for George C. Simkins Jr. Elementary School. He constructed it out of PVC pipe and put a border around it with mulch inside it. Fundraising and completion of the project were a challenge due to COVID-19.

Wells was also able to purchase additional needed physical education equipment for Gena Pagano and her physical education students with remaining funds after the project completion.

Gold Awards

Sandy See of High Point, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2430, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, See partnered with Piedmont Wildlife Rehab to enhance an outdoor classroom area so the organization has the space to hold outdoor classes and teach the community how it can help rehabilitate animals. See added a bigger fire pit and a table with benches to the classroom area.

Sylvia Pappas of High Point, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2430, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Pappas constructed donation bins for the Guilford County Animal Shelter to collect donations for animals in need. The donation bins have wheels so they can be easily transported to different local events, making it easier for the shelter to collect donations year round.

Tamara Davis of High Point, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2430, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Davis created five murals and two acts of kindness bulletin boards at Southwest Guilford High School. The bulletin boards, one for students and one for staff, are a place where people can leave inspirational quotes or give advice or motivation to those who need it. The murals also serve as a pick-me-up to encourage students throughout the day.