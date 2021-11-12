Scout Achievements

Gold Awards

For her project, Weiner created the Gold Garden at East Forsyth Middle School to give students a place to learn hands-on about gardening so they can go home and create their own gardens on a smaller scale. The produce grown in the Gold Garden is used in Home Economics/Life Skills classes and in science classes. As a supplement of the Gold Garden, Weiner also created the Gold Garden Booklet, which includes details about gardens and produce, instructions on container gardening, recipes to make with produce and science experiments to do with both gardens and harvested plants. The middle school has created a Garden Club to take care of the Gold Garden and has plans to expand it in the upcoming seasons.