Scout Achievements

Gold Awards

Kaitlyn Lewis, daughter of Chris and Crystal Lewis of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 2366, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Lewis focused on how to make an impact on current and future students at her elementary and middle school, Greensboro Academy. After some research, Lewis found that the best way to keep students more engaged in learning is to have an outdoor learning environment. She constructed a new outdoor classroom for the school. Students are now able to enjoy this outdoor space throughout the year.

* * * *

Emory Simpson, daughter of Philip and Stacy Simpson of Greensboro and a member of Girl Scout Troop 1714, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Simpson helped revitalize the teaching garden at Caldcleugh Multicultural Center in Greensboro. Her improvements included repainting picnic tables and benches, building new garden beds and planting new plants, labeling plants and creating interactive activities and educational posters for children and the community to use, as well as adding a sign to the front gate.

* * * *

Sarah Felder of Jamestown, a member of Girl Scout Troop 41740, has earned her Gold Award. She is the daughter of Gerald Felder and Shawanna and Dale Holland.

For her project, Felder created My Little Readers Club to give children of color access to books and bring a love of reading to younger kids. She organized small group settings for children in second through sixth grades to come together and read. She also brought the books to life by organizing volunteers to dress up as characters in the books.

And she constructed four Little Libraries around the High Point area to bring books to the community. Dale, her stepfather, helped her paint and build the libraries.