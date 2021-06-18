 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scout Achievements
0 Comments

Scout Achievements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eagle Awards

Will Gunter, bugler for Troop 600 and Sea Scout Ship 3, held his Eagle Court of Honor on June 6.

For his project, Gunter led the construction of a prayer labyrinth at Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro. A resident of Stokesdale, he is the son of James and Diana Gunter.

For over two years, Gunter and more than a dozen volunteers spent more than 150 hours planning and building the project. The 28-foot-by-28-foot labyrinth includes a raised area with a flowerbed bordered by a brick wall in the shape of a cross. In addition to his Eagle mentor, Gunter worked with Lena Van Wyk, the church’s farm director, and Tom Benson of the church.

For information about his Troop, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Will Gunter

Gunter

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chlorine shortage and your pool

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black spirituality seen as breaking from organized religion
Faith

Black spirituality seen as breaking from organized religion

The move is from being religious to being spiritual, when religion is defined as adhering to a specific set of organized beliefs and practices, while spirituality suggests a more individual approach to faith and practice, according to the Rev. Kelli W. Taylor, chaplain and vice president of religious life and community engagement at Methodist University.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News