Scout Achievements

Eagle Awards

Will Gunter, bugler for Troop 600 and Sea Scout Ship 3, held his Eagle Court of Honor on June 6.

For his project, Gunter led the construction of a prayer labyrinth at Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro. A resident of Stokesdale, he is the son of James and Diana Gunter.

For over two years, Gunter and more than a dozen volunteers spent more than 150 hours planning and building the project. The 28-foot-by-28-foot labyrinth includes a raised area with a flowerbed bordered by a brick wall in the shape of a cross. In addition to his Eagle mentor, Gunter worked with Lena Van Wyk, the church’s farm director, and Tom Benson of the church.

For information about his Troop, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.