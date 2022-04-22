Scout Achievements

Achievers

Siblings Nicholas Withrow and Katya Withrow were two of the 20 Scouts honored in a ceremony at Normandy Beach, France, for having earned Scouts BSA’s highest award, Eagle.

Every three years a special Scouts BSA Camporee is attended by more than 3,000 Scouts from the United States and Europe at the site of the largest sea invasion in history, to honor those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. For information about the camporee, visit https://tac-bsa.org/normandycamporee/. Also, visit tinyurl.com/2sjp4278.

Nicholas, 16, and Katya, 14, went to Paris by themselves, negotiating subways and trains to arrive at Normandy where they teamed up with Scout Troop 401 from London. After a weekend packed with museums and comradery, they returned for two days on their own in Paris.

Nicholas has served in several leadership positions in his five years at Troop 107, which meets at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church. Katya has served as a leader with Troop 230, which meets at Irving Park United Methodist Church.

Both Scouts are also active with Sea Scout Ship 4019, which meets at Shiloh Presbyterian Church in Burlington. They are the children of Steve and Maria Withrow of Greensboro.

