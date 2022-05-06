Scout Achievements

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont donated 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to MANNA FoodBank.

MANNA is the Feeding America food bank and the main charitable food sourcing and distribution center for 16 counties in western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary. MANNA’s mission is to involve, educate and unite people in the work of ending hunger in western North Carolina.

Ingles Markets, a long-term partner with MANNA FoodBank, facilitated the donation between Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and MANNA FoodBank. Ingles operates one of the largest food reclamation sites in the United States and is responsible for more than 3,956 meals per day because of this site.

Awards

Arthur William Staudinger IV, son of Francesca and Arthur Staudinger III of Oak Ridge and a member of Troop 149, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Staudinger built a safe playground for the students in kindergarten through second grades at his school, Our Lady of Grace School. Specifically, he made a pathway, had a stump removed, built a sandbox with cover and a bench for his school.

Staudinger’s sister, Michaela, recently earned both her Girl Scout Gold Award and her Eagle Award.

For her Gold Award she made four beds, four inspirational paintings, one painted bulletin board and brochures for Freedom House. For her Eagle Award, she made sensory stations for an indoor horse arena for children with special needs for Victory Junction.

