Scout Achievements
Scout Achievements

Charlotte Leonard

Charlotte Leonard and other members of Girl Scout Troop 29930 volunteer to help keep up the Little Free Library at Meeting Place at Tradition Cornerstone at the corner of Smith and Prescott streets in Greensboro. They stock the library with donated adult and children’s books. Contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org for volunteer opportunities.

Announcements

The week of March 6-12 marked the official celebration by Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont of 110 years of the Girl Scout organization.

On March 12, 1912, founder Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Ga. Since then, Girl Scouts has grown to more than two million girl members and 500,000 adult members. For more than a century, the Girl Scout organization has built girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scout Week is celebrated each March, starting with Girl Scout Sunday on March 6 and ending with Girl Scout Sabbath on March 12. The official birthday is also celebrated March 12.

For information, call 800-672-2148 or email info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

