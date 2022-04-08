Scout Achievements

Activities

Every spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosts its Weekend of Service, where it encourages their girls, volunteers and families to do a good deed for others.

This year, the 2022 Weekend of Service will take place April 8-10, with an emphasis on environmental stewardship.

Environmental stewardship is something that Girl Scouts learn at an early age through different badge and program opportunities. From removing trash and water conservation to Leave No Trace and being eco advocates, girls learn the importance of taking care of their environment and how they can identify issues in their own backyard, while working to make a change for the better.

Partners with GSCP2P during this year’s Weekend of Service include Keep America Beautiful, Keep North Carolina Beautiful, Greenworks, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Keep Gastonia Beautiful and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. To learn more about becoming a Scout or volunteering, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.

Eagle Awards

Seth Wilder, a member of Troop 600 and Boatswain for Sea Scout Ship 3, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Wilder completed a section of fencing, including a gate, and renovated and improved the outdoor classroom for Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church’s preschool. His project made the classroom safe, engaging and enjoyable for students and teachers, which became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when more time was spent outdoors. His project involved 12 volunteers contributing more than 100 hours of work on the project.

Wilder is the son of James and Amy Wilder of Oak Ridge and a senior at Northwest Guilford High School.

For information about his Troop, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

