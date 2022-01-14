Scout Achievements

Activities

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, give back through the Good Turn for Goodwill service project.

This service project, now in its 20th year, has local Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allows people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability.

In October, 1,771 Girl Scouts from across western and central North Carolina donated more than 4,000 bags.

For information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or Girl Scouting in the local area, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season this month.