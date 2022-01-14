Scout Achievements

Activities
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, give back through the Good Turn for Goodwill service project.
This service project, now in its 20th year, has local Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allows people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability.
In October, 1,771 Girl Scouts from across western and central North Carolina donated more than 4,000 bags.
For information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or Girl Scouting in the local area, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
Announcements
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season this month.
This year, Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Like last year, Scouts are selling cookies in socially-distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Many Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines, as well as sell online. Customers can also purchase cookies and donate them to Operation Sweet Treat, a service project that sends cookies to U.S. military men and women here and overseas.
To purchase Girl Scout cookies this season:
Reach out to a registered Girl Scout.
Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths in your area.
Customers can also purchase cookies online while supporting local Girl Scout troops. Visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html for details.
Starting Jan. 22, Girl Scouts and DoorDash are partnering. Visit the DoorDash website to see if cookies are available in your area.

