Scout Announcements
Scout Announcements

Adventurefuls

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. The brownie-inspired cookie is striped with a caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Local Scouts will begin online sales and in-person order taking on Dec. 21. Direct sales, including cookies sold at cookie booths, launch on Jan. 15.

 GIRL SCOUTS OF THE USA, PROVIDED

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is forming troops and recruiting new leaders in preparation for the new troop year this fall. All girls in kindergarten through 12th grades are invited to join. Dozens of Girl Scout information events have been scheduled throughout western and central North Carolina for families to learn more about the organization and local troops.

Girls participate in activities such as STEM and outdoor adventure programs to creative arts and service projects. They also learn about entrepreneurship and money management.

The Girl Scouts is guided largely by adult volunteers and, every year, GSCP2P counts on parents, caregivers and community members to volunteer. This fall, GSCP2P is offering free memberships to all adults who become a new troop leader. Interested adults can learn more at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/volunteer.

To join, visit www.BeAGirlScout.org. To find out more information about Girl Scouting or starting a new troop, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.

For information about upcoming events, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

