Scout Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has opened registration for its 2022 summer camp sessions. Early bird pricing on programs runs through Feb. 28.
Programs are located at Camp Ginger Cascades in Lenoir, Camp Pisgah in Brevard and Keyauwee Program Center in Sophia. Each camp provides adventures for campers, along with traditional camp activities like swimming, boating, crafts and campfires.
Summer camp opportunities are open to girls in first through 12th grades and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend.
The camp brochure can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.
For information, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.
Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.