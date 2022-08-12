Scout Awards

Eagle Award
Jason Lovett, son of Richard and Michelle Lovett of Summerfield and a member of Troop 103, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Lovett constructed and deployed three floating vegetation mats in one stormwater retention pond behind Southwest Guilford High School, where he is a rising senior. The mats will improve the quality of stormwater runoff from several of the school’s athletic fields which is currently high in fertilizer. The floating vegetation mats would reduce the amount of phosphors and nitrogen in the runoff, provide vegetative cover to fish, provide areas for turtles to sun themselves and increase the oxygen content of the pond, which will improve fish and wildlife habitat.
The floating vegetation mats were constructed using primarily recycled and environmentally neutral materials.
In addition to the floating mats, Lovett will incorporate two turtle ramps per island to allow turtles to easily climb out of the water to sun themselves.
