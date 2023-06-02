Eagle Awards

Todd Holland, son of Stephen and Jennifer Holland of Oak Ridge and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Holland led five Scouts in the construction of a garden shed at the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church community garden. The shed will provide dry and secure storage for tools and supplies for those who volunteer at the garden.

Holland is a member of the Tsoiotsi Tsogalii Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, the honor society of the Boy Scouts of America.

Troop 600 meets every Monday night at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit www.scoutdude.com.