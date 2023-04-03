Scout Awards

Camdon Rohrer, son of Cynthia and Clyde Rohrer of Summerfield and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Camdon led eight Scouts in the formation of a garden at the Hindu Temple site by fixing tables, painting, installing a water faucet, weeding and placing mulch.

Rohrer is a member of the Tsoiotsi Tsogalii Lodge of the Order of the Arrow, the honor society of the Boy Scouts of America. He has held several leadership roles including vice chief of communications.

Troop 600 meets every Monday night at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit www.scoutdude.com.