Scout Awards

Eagle Awards

Dylan Hirko, son of Tony and Laura Hirko of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Dylan led the construction of benches and a dog waste station for Kernersville First Baptist Church. With the help of six volunteers, he designed and constructed a dog waste station and transformed 16 2-by-4-inch boards into a helpful seating area for teachers in his community.