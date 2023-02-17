Announcements

In conjunction with “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point” and the National Day of Unplugging, the High Point Museum is planning a Pinewood Derby for High Point’s Cub Scouts who will be able to test out their cars before their official race on March 18. Visitors will be able to watch and cheer for the racers, learn more about High Point’s Cub Scout troops and have a chance to win their own pinewood derby car kit.

This free event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 4. The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

* * * *

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont has opened registration for their 2023 summer camp programming and is offering a variety of overnight camp, day camp and horse camp options.

Summer camp sessions are open to all girls in first through 12th grades; it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend. Programs will be running at camp properties in both Lenoir (Camp Ginger Cascades) and Sophia (Keyauwee Program Center) and range from weeklong to half-week sessions. The full 2023 camp book and registration information can be found at www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/camp/summer-camp-opportunities.html.

Girls who register by Feb. 28 will also receive a $50 early bird discount on any full week overnight camp or CIT I leadership programs. Additional financial assistance is also available to families who want to send their girl to camp, but have financial limitations.

For information, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.

Gold Awards

Kaitlyn Bryan of Clemmons, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2385, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Bryan wanted to help displaced Ukrainians get the supplies they needed so she partnered with Trinity Church in Greensboro to make Warm Wishes bags. The bags included handwritten notes, along with necessities like snacks, hygiene products, socks, towels, first aid supplies and more.