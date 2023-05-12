Honor Awards

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosted its annual meeting April 22 to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments, attend to yearly business and recognize volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their service to the organization.

This year, the event was held at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. Nearly 200 Girl Scout members were in attendance, where delegates voted on new board members, heard updates on council business and finances, participated in an interactive DEIRJ roundtable and discussed proposals that will be a part of the National Girl Scout Council Session coming up in July.

After lunch, dozens of Girl Scout volunteers were recognized for their years of service and membership with the organization and board-approved awards were given to nine exemplary volunteers.

Amy Macumber of Kernersville and Christine Hanichak of High Point received the Honor Award. The Honor Award recognizes a registered Girl Scout adult who has delivered outstanding service and contributes to the achievement of the council’s goals in two or more geographic areas.

Macumber has been volunteering with Girl Scouts in Forsyth County for 38 years and is also celebrating 50 years of Girl Scout membership this year. Macumber serves as the cookie cupboard manager for several surrounding counties during the yearly cookie season and has had a significant impact on girls through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Hanichak has been a Girl Scout volunteer in Guilford County for 14 years. Within her area, she is the service unit specialist, service unit product specialist and service unit camporee chair. Her impact reaches far beyond these roles though as many across GSCP2P have had the privilege of working with Hanichak during an annual adult learning weekend that she has chaired for seven years.