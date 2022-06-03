 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scout Awards

Eagle Awards

The following Scouts, all members of Troop 17 in Jamestown that meets at Jamestown United Methodist Church, have earned their Eagle Awards:

Josiah Lester, son of Gene and Shani Lester of Greensboro. For his project, Lester built a Blessing Box for Jamestown United Methodist Church to store food for people in need. The church congregation restocks the box weekly.

A.J. Rowe, son of Christopher and Jana Rowe of Jamestown. For his project, Rowe organized a labyrinth at All Saints Episcopal Church at 4211 Wayne Road in Sedgefield. It will be used for meditation and prayer.

Spencer Sherrill, son of Karl and Melissa Sherill of High Point. For his project, Sherrill provided a bench at the Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road in High Point.

* * * *

Sidd Viswanathan, a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Viswanathan led a renovation/beautification project at the Triad Hindu Temple in Oak Ridge. Two large bodies of dirt in the middle of the temple’s parking lot looked awkward and often got muddy and eroded. He made them look more visually appealing and less susceptible to erosion by creating a perimeter around both islands using concrete wall bricks, and added mulch, topsoil and three variety of plants.

Eighteen volunteers worked more than 100 hours on planning and carrying out the project. Donations came from sponsors affiliated with the temple.

For information about Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets on Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

