Medal of Merit

The Boy Scouts of America has awarded Richard Stanislawscyk, Scouts BSA Troop 600 Assistant Scoutmaster and Troop 219 committee member, the Medal of Merit, which recognizes registered youth and adults for notable acts of service above and beyond what is normally expected, such as lifesaving or other exceptional efforts, which reflect scouting’s skills and ideals. The award was presented by the Old North State Council at the annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet on March 16 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

Stanislawscyk was nominated for the award in recognition of his potentially lifesaving efforts during a scouting event. In fall 2022, he successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver, a first-aid procedure used to remove airway blockages, to rescue a Scout who was choking.

“Richard truly lives up to Scouting’s motto – ‘Be Prepared.’,” says Mike Matzinger, Scoutmaster for Troop 600. “While scouts and adult leaders receive first aid and other training to prepare them for a variety of health-related events, Richard’s calm, quick and effective action saved the day. Since that time, he has shared with scouts the importance of learning proper lifesaving techniques and being ready to assist when the situation arises.”In honor of Stanislawscyk’s efforts, Troop 219 has set a goal for all 42 scouts to be certified in first aid, CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) and AED (automated external defibrillator) and for every leader to be certified in wilderness first aid. In February, 25 members of the Troop attended their inaugural training event at Oak Ridge Town Hall. During the event, Stanislawscyk talked about his firsthand experience and encouraged participants to always be prepared to use what they learn.

An active Troop 600 and Troop 219 volunteer, Stanislawscyk has also completed scouting’s advanced, national Wood Badge leadership training, CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer and Wilderness First Aid training. In addition to serving as a uniformed scout leader at scout summer camps, outings and events, he is SCUBA certified and has accompanied scouts to Sea Base in Florida.Troop 600 for boys and Troop 219 for girls meet Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. For information, visit www.scoutdude.com.