Scout Awards

Eagle Awards

Dylan Hirko, son of Tony and Laura Hirko of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Hirko led the construction of benches and a dog waste station for Kernersville First Baptist Church. With the help of six volunteers, he designed and constructed a dog waste station from scratch and transformed sixteen 2"x4''x8' boards into a helpful seating area for teachers in his community.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with "Scout" in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos. 

