Eagle Award

Cotesworth P. Courts, son of Andrew and Louise Courts of Greensboro and a member of Troop 118, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Courts designed and built a pollinator garden in Starmount Park. The project culminated a lifetime interest in ecology, conservation and biodiversity.

Educator Award

Catherine Ann Brown, a teacher at Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro and a Scouts BSA Troop volunteer, received the Boy Scouts of America Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award at the Old North State Council Volunteer Recognition Banquet on March 16.

Established in 2016, the award recognizes the valuable contributions educators make in the lives of young people.

An educator for 31 years, Brown began teaching at Northwest Guilford High School in 2006. Currently, she chairs the math department and teaches AP statistics and AP calculus.

As a scouting volunteer, Brown serves as committee chairwoman, a merit badge counselor and trainer for Troop 600, a scout unit for young men located in Oak Ridge. In addition, she provides support to Troop 219, a scout unit for young women. Her sons, Jeb and Smith, are Eagle Scouts.

To learn more about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit scoutdude.com. Troops 600 and 219 meet Mondays at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.