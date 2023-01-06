Scout Awards

Eagle Awards

Cooper Gee, son of Nicholas and Michelle Gee of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Cooper recycled four newspaper boxes, wrapped each in an American Flag design and installed the four at Stokesdale Elementary, Oak Ridge Elementary, Summerfield Elementary and Revolution Academy. These boxes are available for the community to place unserviceable American flags. Flags collected are retired respectfully during public ceremonies throughout the year.