Scout Awards

Eagle Awards
Owen Walter Ray, son of Gavin and Megan Ray of Greensboro and a member of Troop 230, has earned his Eagle Award.
For his project, Ray organized new outside benches for General Greene Elementary School.
Ray’s father, Gavin Ray became an Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 230 in 1975. Ray’s grandfather, Dr. Walter Ray, was not only an Eagle Scout, but also received the highest scout award, the Silver Beaver. Dr. Ray was assistant scout master of Troop 230 from late 1970 to early 1990.
