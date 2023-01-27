 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scout Awards

  • 0
Owen Ray

Owen Walter Ray, son of Gavin (left) and Megan Ray of Greensboro and a member of Troop 230, has earned his Eagle Award. The Rays are pictured with Troop leader Herb Oliver.

 RAY FAMILY, PROVIDED

Eagle Awards

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Owen Walter Ray, son of Gavin and Megan Ray of Greensboro and a member of Troop 230, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Ray organized new outside benches for General Greene Elementary School.

Ray’s father, Gavin Ray became an Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 230 in 1975. Ray’s grandfather, Dr. Walter Ray, was not only an Eagle Scout, but also received the highest scout award, the Silver Beaver. Dr. Ray was assistant scout master of Troop 230 from late 1970 to early 1990.

+1 
Owen Walter Ray

Ray

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs will accept food from humans but won't return the favor, according to a study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert