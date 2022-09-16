Scout News

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean Edgerton, son of Dr. Michael Edgerton and Ronica Edgerton of Greensboro and a member of Troop 441, has earned his Eagle Award.

His project involved the construction of four 8-foot benches, which were donated to the Hayes Taylor YMCA in Greensboro. The benches were built with pre-treated wood and are on the soccer/football field to provide the youth team members a place to rest.

The benches are also able to be moved to other locations on the field.

