Scout News

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is forming troops and recruiting leaders for the new troop year this fall. All girls in K-12 grades are invited to join.

Girls and their families interested in learning more can find several Girl Scout information events happening throughout western and central North Carolina by visiting the online calendar at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Girls can participate in a troop setting or register as an individual Girl Scout. Either option allows girls opportunities to participate in council and community partnership programming, community service initiatives, the annual cookie program and more.

Volunteer opportunities range from being a troop leader for the year to volunteering on an episodic basis. For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/for-volunteers/why-volunteer.html. Also, email info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.

