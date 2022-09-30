 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scout News

  • 0

Announcements

Nick Jamieson, a Life Scout with Troop 600 in Oak Ridge, has organized a 5K charity race for his Eagle Scout project.

The 5K Honor Run and 1-mile fun run/walk is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Redmon Field at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive.

All proceeds will go towards construction of the Veterans Honor Green in Oak Ridge’s new Heritage Farm Park.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2vsbjw2p.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turning a strip of no-man's land into garden, curb appeal

Turning a strip of no-man's land into garden, curb appeal

You know that boring strip of grass or weeds between the street and the sidewalk that technically belongs to your city or town but whose care ultimately falls to you? It goes by many names. Median, verge, parkway, parking strip and more. Some call it the hell strip to describe its growing conditions. These strips of no-man's land are often plagued by compacted soil, tree roots, exhaust fumes from passing cars, and gifts from neighborhood dogs. But with a little effort, the hell strip can become a heavenly garden addition that adds to your home's curb appeal. Check with local authorities and with neighbors that it's OK to plant there. Avoid planting edibles or tall trees. But you can plant all kinds of pretty perennials there.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coffee may lower your risk of heart problems, a new study found

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert