Scout News

You know that boring strip of grass or weeds between the street and the sidewalk that technically belongs to your city or town but whose care ultimately falls to you? It goes by many names. Median, verge, parkway, parking strip and more. Some call it the hell strip to describe its growing conditions. These strips of no-man's land are often plagued by compacted soil, tree roots, exhaust fumes from passing cars, and gifts from neighborhood dogs. But with a little effort, the hell strip can become a heavenly garden addition that adds to your home's curb appeal. Check with local authorities and with neighbors that it's OK to plant there. Avoid planting edibles or tall trees. But you can plant all kinds of pretty perennials there.