Scout News

Nick Jamieson, a Life Scout with Troop 600 in Oak Ridge, has organized a 5K charity race for his Eagle Scout project.
The 5K Honor Run and 1-mile fun run/walk is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Redmon Field at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive.
All proceeds will go towards construction of the Veterans Honor Green in Oak Ridge’s new Heritage Farm Park.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2vsbjw2p.
