Scout News

Activities
More than 2,500 Boy Scouts of America members rode through area neighborhoods and collected food to serve the hungry Feb. 12.
It was part of the Old North State Council’s annual “Scouting For Food” drive designed to replenish community food banks after the holidays. About 12,000 pounds of canned goods was collected in the Greensboro area and delivered to Greensboro Urban Ministry.
An estimated 8,000 pounds was delivered to four other sites in Guilford County.
The Scouting for Food Good Turn continues a long-standing tradition of the BSA that dates back to the organization’s founding. The first national Good Turn in 1912 supported a safe and sane Fourth of July. Since then, the Scouts have sold war bonds, collected everything from scrap metal and wastepaper to peach pits and milkweed floss to support national defense efforts, encouraged conservation, and supported both Get-Out-The-Vote drives and Donor Awareness programs.
Although the food drive was the national Good Turn project for only two years in 1988 and 1989, hundreds of Boy Scout chapters across the country continue to participate in local “Scouting for Food” Good Turn campaigns every winter. This is the 30th consecutive year for the food drive locally.
Announcements
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville is now a community partner with Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.
All Junior Girl Scouts are invited to come and explore the garden from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 and complete requirements towards earning the flower and gardener badges.
Scouts can also participate in activities to earn the custom Ciener Botanical Garden Patch.
Admission is $7 per person for Scouts and their chaperones.
Advance registration is required; call 336-996-7888 or email kristin@pjcbg.org.
