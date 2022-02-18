Scout News

Activities

More than 2,500 Boy Scouts of America members rode through area neighborhoods and collected food to serve the hungry Feb. 12.

It was part of the Old North State Council’s annual “Scouting For Food” drive designed to replenish community food banks after the holidays. About 12,000 pounds of canned goods was collected in the Greensboro area and delivered to Greensboro Urban Ministry.

An estimated 8,000 pounds was delivered to four other sites in Guilford County.

The Scouting for Food Good Turn continues a long-standing tradition of the BSA that dates back to the organization’s founding. The first national Good Turn in 1912 supported a safe and sane Fourth of July. Since then, the Scouts have sold war bonds, collected everything from scrap metal and wastepaper to peach pits and milkweed floss to support national defense efforts, encouraged conservation, and supported both Get-Out-The-Vote drives and Donor Awareness programs.