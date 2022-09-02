Scout News

Announcements
Historic Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville is partnering with the Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Council to host “Play the Past.”
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10.
Junior Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to tour the 22-room house museum, play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions.
Scouts will tour Körner’s Folly and complete a scavenger hunt, participate in a tea party on the South Porch and learn about Victorian etiquette and fashion, all while earning badges.
Girls who are not Scouts but are ages 9 to 11 are invited to join as well with a parent.
To register, visit www.kornersfolly.org/events/junior-girl-scouts-playing-the-past/. Program will be held rain or shine.
