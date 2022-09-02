 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scout News

  • 0

Announcements

Historic Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville is partnering with the Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont Council to host “Play the Past.”

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10.

Junior Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to tour the 22-room house museum, play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions.

Scouts will tour Körner’s Folly and complete a scavenger hunt, participate in a tea party on the South Porch and learn about Victorian etiquette and fashion, all while earning badges.

Girls who are not Scouts but are ages 9 to 11 are invited to join as well with a parent.

To register, visit www.kornersfolly.org/events/junior-girl-scouts-playing-the-past/. Program will be held rain or shine.

Submit Scout accomplishments to people@greensboro.com with “Scout” in the subject line. Scouts must provide photos.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes

Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes

English baking specialist and judge on "The Great British Baking Show" Paul Hollywood has returned to the basics this summer. He offers ultimate versions of recipes in the new cookbook "Bake." The book is divided into six parts. There's cakes, cookies and scones, breads and flatbreads, pizzas and doughnuts, pastry and pies, and desserts. In addition to adding less sugar — and also less salt — Hollywood has put his own twist on certain recipes. For instance he asks for bread flour — also known as strong flour — in his scones. And he ditches lemon in favor of a lime meringue pie.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert