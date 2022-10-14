 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scout News

Awards

Cayla Blanchard, daughter of Crystal Blanchard and Jesse Blanchard and a member of Troop 10041, has earned her Bronze Award.

For her project, Blanchard created a short guide to puberty for female and non-binary individuals and distributed them to local schools in her area. She researched skin, hair, breast, emotion and menstruation changes that their body may experience. She also provided resources on who they can speak to, how to pack a period kit and how to keep track of their cycle.

Blanchard also bridged from the Junior level and moved to the Cadette level in Girl Scouts. In doing so, Blanchard received the Silver Key. The Silver Key symbolizes that she is seeking to unlock the door to Cadette Girl Scouting and experience all that lies behind it, and as part of her investiture.

Cayla Blanchard

Blanchard

