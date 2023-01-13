Scout News

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season with cookies arriving to the public this weekend and has announced a new, exclusively online only Raspberry Rally cookie that will be sold alongside the iconic cookie lineup. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolaty coating as a Thin Mint.

GSCP2P will also be supporting local Meals on Wheels agencies throughout their 40 counties as part of their service project, Cookies for a Cause. Customers can purchase boxes of cookies toward this goal. Along with supplying cookies for Meals on Wheels participants, they will also continue its support of U.S. military (active and retired) serving in the United States and abroad, as well as local food banks through cookie program donations and letters of encouragement.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

Contact a registered Girl Scout.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android to find cookie booths near you. GSCP2P cookie booths will begin Jan. 20 throughout their 40

counties.

Visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.

For information, call 800-672-2148 or e-mail info@girlscoutsp2p.org.

Eagle Awards

Cooper Gee, son of Nicholas and Michelle Gee of Stokesdale and a member of Troop 600, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Cooper recycled four newspaper boxes, wrapped each in an American Flag design and installed the four at Stokesdale Elementary, Oak Ridge Elementary, Summerfield Elementary and Revolution Academy. These boxes are available for the community to place unserviceable American flags. Flags collected are retired respectfully during public ceremonies throughout the year.

Cooper is a freshman at Northwest Guilford High School.

* * * *

The following members of Troop 426, all Greensboro residents unless otherwise indicated, have received their Eagle Awards:

Alex Blevins, son of Marty and Andrea Blevins. For his project, Blevins oversaw the construction of a ga-ga ball pit at Grace Community Church in Greensboro.

Cole Bradley, son of Alex and Dee Bradley. For his project, Bradley oversaw refurbishing five large barbecue grills and the building of a new food prep table at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

Alex Herndon, son of Scott and Kathy Herndon of Randleman. For his project, Herndon oversaw construction of a ga-ga ball pit at Shannon Hills Bible Chapel.

Carson Moore, son of Mark and Jill Moore. For his project, Moore oversaw the fundraising, assembling and distribution of 125 comfort care bags for oncology patients at the Cone Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital.

Garrett Moore, son of Mark and Jill Moore. For his project, Moore oversaw the exterior renovation and landscaping of the American Legion Veterans of Foreign War Post 196 in High

Point.

Evan Raines, son of Gary and Kari Raines. For his project, Raines oversaw refurbishing the soccer concessions, announcer booth and spectator area at Southeast Guilford High School.

Their Eagle Scout ceremony was held Jan. 3 in the sanctuary of Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

Between them, they’ve earned about 300 merit badges, camped roughly 200 nights, done hundreds of hours of community service and more.

N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister spoke at the ceremony.