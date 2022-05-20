Scout News

Announcements

Each spring, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont hosts its annual meeting to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments, conduct council business and recognize volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their service to the organization.

This year, the event was held April 30 at the Gastonia Conference Center. More than 130 Girl Scout members were in attendance. As part of the business portion of the meeting, voting members elected board members, as well as delegates and alternates to attend the National Council Session that will be in Orlando, Fla., in 2023. The council also adopted new bylaws during the meeting.

The afternoon portion of the meeting included the recognition of dozens of volunteers for their years of service and membership, spanning from 15 years to 65, and the presentation of board-approved awards to 14 individuals.

Barbara Smith of Arden was also honored with the first GSCP2P Juliette Gordon Low Lifetime Achievement Award.

For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

