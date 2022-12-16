Scout News

Eagle Awards

Blue Albrook Davenport, son of Kara and Brant Davenport of Greensboro and a member of Troop 101, has earned his Eagle Award.

For his project, Davenport removed invasive plants from the Audubon Natural Area across from Moses Cone Hospital.

* * * *

Jake Wunner, a member of Oak Ridge Troop 600 and the assistant senior patrol leader, has earned his Eagle Award. He is the son of Stephen and Sarah Wunner of Summerfield.

For his project, Wunner led the cleaning, painting and flipping of the concession stand at Oak Ridge Elementary School, allowing a more inviting atmosphere for children and adults to play on the sports fields. Ten volunteers worked for three days to complete the project.