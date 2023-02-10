Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is celebrating the opening of its Triad Service Center in Greensboro with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.

GSCP2P is located at 303 Pisgah Church Road, Suite C, in Greensboro. Since 2009, when GSCP2P merged from three smaller councils into a larger Girl Scout council serving 40 counties in western and central North Carolina, the service center was located in Colfax. This is the first office location in Greensboro for GSCP2P.

“We are excited to be in this new space, in an area where we can gain visibility for our organization and be convenient to our girls and volunteers,” said CEO of GSCP2P, Jennifer Wilcox. “This service center will also serve as our first experience center model, giving our members a place where they can gather as troops and have access to all their Girl Scout needs.”

The ribbon cutting is being held in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Girl Scouts and their families, as well as the public, are welcome to attend.

For information, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

* * * *

In conjunction with “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point” and the National Day of Unplugging, the High Point Museum is planning a Pinewood Derby for High Point’s Cub Scouts who will be able to test out their cars before their official race on March 18. Visitors will be able to watch and cheer for the racers, learn more about High Point’s Cub Scout troops and have a chance to win their own pinewood derby car kit.

This free event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 4. The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

For information, call 336-885-1859.