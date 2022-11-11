Scout News

Announcements

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is offering a series of equine-related activities designed to give young girls an outlet for relieving the stress and behavioral issues of everyday life. The sessions, “Getting to Know Our Emotions: Equine Edition,” were held Nov. 6 and will be held again from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 13.

All activities will take place at the Circle C Equestrian Center in Sophia.

“Through these workshops, girls will gain a foundational understanding of mental health, how to promote mental wellness for themselves and others and where to go for help,” said Jaclyn Johnson, chief marketing officer for GSCP2P. Johnson is also a Gold Award Girl Scout and lifetime member. “Working with horses is a minute-by-minute process where riders must be attentive to the horse’s subtle signals and then respond accordingly. That relationship often triggers introspection, self-awareness and insightful disclosures that are helpful to the healing process,” said Johnson.

GSCP2P offers programs for individual girls and troops across its 40-county footprint. Learn more at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

Gold Awards

Alicen Moore of Greensboro, a member of Girl Scout Troop 40850, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Moore partnered with agencies like the YWCA, S.C.A.L.E.S and Room in the Inn to educate young moms about the benefits of breastfeeding. She created educational materials and virtual seminars to promote breastfeeding, as well as shared resources about midwives, lactation consultants and nursing items like pumps for the people who attended her workshops.

* * * *

Mahleah Lewis of Greensboro, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2227, has earned her Gold Award.

For her project, Lewis partnered with Senior Resources of Guilford to conduct workshops, create flyers and produce videos to show people how to make ear savers, a device that keeps masks from rubbing a person’s skin when he or she has to wear them continuously.