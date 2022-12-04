See what Triad-area nonprofits put on their wish lists for the holiday season this year

Local nonprofit organizations were invited to share their wish lists this holiday season. Their needs range from food and hygiene products to journals and copy paper. Most organizations welcome gift cards and financial donations.

Auto

Wheels4HopeWhat we do: Provide affordable and reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals trying to get back on their feet. Families have to be referred to Wheels4Hope by a partner agency.

Wish list: Used vehicles that can be fixed for families in need of transportation.

To donate: www.wheels4hope.org. In-kind donations can be sent to the Wheels4Hope Triad office, 110 S. Walnut Circle, Greensboro, NC 27409. Office hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. 336-355-9130 or adriane@wheels4hope.org.

Food assistance

A Simple Gesture What we do: Collect bags of nonperishable foods every month or every other month (your choice) from food donors’ front porches and deliver this food to local food pantries. Also, we recover prepared foods from local events and businesses and deliver these to nonprofits serving meals to clients and to the community.

Wish list: New foil pans and lids of all sizes; gift cards for Office Depot,